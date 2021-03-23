Mohave County rental assistance program gets underway

KINGMAN – Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said there have been more than 130 applications so far in the county for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that rolled out statewide on Tuesday, Feb 23. Mohave County will receive almost $6.5 million in federal assistance.

“The program has been in place for less than a month,” Elters said at a board of supervisors meeting March 8, adding two dozen households are already registered for the program through Mohave County Community Services and more families are scheduled for next week.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working on rolling out a statewide outreach program, Elters said. The plan is to contact anyone who has any unemployment-related records with the agency and everyone on their contact list.

“They are planning on coming out in a very extensive way,” Elters said. “Until that, we are doing what we can locally and we are helping people already.”

Next week, the county will welcome two new full-time employees who will help with the program. The candidates were interviewing earlier this week and will come on board within days.

“They will help those who need it,” Elters said. “Either here in the county building or anywhere in the community. We will travel to wherever is needed to provide help.”

The state portal is now available for users at https://des.az.gov/ERAP. The money is designated for Mohave County renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration on Dec. 31, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.