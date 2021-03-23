Pickleball, Y’all?

An “overwhelming demand” from the community has brought to fruition a project that will see four outdoor pickleball courts at Centennial Park, providing Kingman area residents with a venue to socialize and exercise, and the city with revenue opportunities.

City of Kingman Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth said pickleball is like a “scaled-down version of tennis,” well-suited for those with decreased mobility. Pickleball utilizes a sort of wiffle ball, with outdoor balls being slightly more dense with fewer holes than the balls for indoor play. Players utilize wooden paddles like you’d see at the beach, the recreation coordinator explained.

He said the sport continues to grow nationwide, especially in retirement communities.

“It’s a relatively affordable way for people to get out and get active and meet new people,” Fruhwirth said, noting the friendly nature of the pickleball community. “They’re willing to help the newcomers.”

Currently, pickleball is played indoor at Palo Christi Elementary School a few times a week. But there has been a recent push for outdoor courts as well, with some players utilizing the basketball courts for pickleball in the mornings. Fruhwirth said they bring their own equipment, including nets.

“They have been hounding us mercilessly wanting more details and offering their assistance,” Fruhwirth said of the pickleball community, which is excited about the new outdoor courts.

Fruhwirth said pickleball is a good option for staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it affords plenty of space for social distancing.

“It kind of ticks a lot of the boxes when someone’s trying to find out how do I get active, stay active and stay mentally sharp out there,” he said. “Meeting new people and making new connections is how you accomplish those goals.”

Harrison St. The project will cost about $80,000, and was deemed a “priority,” according to Fruhwirth.

Courts are being built properly, Fruhwirth said, meaning they are positioned in a north-south orientation so the sun doesn’t inhibit players at sunrise and sunset. However, the project does not yet have an estimated date for completion due to extensive concrete and paint work, and the potential for inclement weather.

Fruhwirth explained that pickleball courts aren’t just concrete. He said rebar is positioned throughout to ensure the court can flex and move without cracking and breaking.

The weather has to be right for the concrete to set properly. The first pour was scheduled for Jan. 25, about the time Fruhwirth said half a foot of snow blanketed the area. “That put our project behind quite a bit,” he said.

With pouring of concrete now completed, as well as fence posts erected, the next big ticket item for the project is painting. That effort requires multiple coats of specific types of “heavy-duty, multi-use paints,” Fruhwirth said, and again the right weather conditions. Painting of the courts is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 12.

The recreation coordinator said the project would have been a challenge even without the pandemic, and that during these times, it was quite a feat. He said at a time when everyone is being asked to do more with less, the city’s maintenance crews stepped up to help bring the project to the community.

“The investment in the community is really the most important part,” he said. “These things are going to get used for years by many different people.”

Kingman held a well-attended pickleball tournament at Palo Christi in September, with participants coming from Tucson, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix and Prescott. With players already inquiring about the next tournament, Fruhwirth noted that the new addition to Centennial Park will afford Kingman the opportunity to hold larger, outdoor tournaments which could be revenue generators for the city.

“There’s always a chance for expansion,” Fruhwirth said of the future. “We do have quite a bit of room here, if the demand is there and we have the budgetary capability.”

Court rentals will operate in the same fashion as tennis, with people having the option of staking claims on a court days in advance, or securing one on the spot. Rentals will cost $3 for 90 minutes prior to 5 p.m., and $5 after that time.

“We’re thrilled to be able to introduce this new sport,” Fruhwirth said, “and cater to the wants and needs of our community members.”