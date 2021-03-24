Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – An adult in the 60-69 age range has perished from complications of COVID-19, and another 17 Mohave County residents have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, March 23.

The death increased the toll in the Kingman medical service area to 145 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.

Of the 17 new cases, six were in the Kingman area, one each in the 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets. There were also six new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, four in the Bullhead City service area and one in an undetermined area of the county.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There have been 167 new cases and five additional deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Tuesday, March 23.

There were 212 cases and 11 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18, according to data from the county. That compares to 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 174 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 145, Lake Havasu City with 139, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,838 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,857 for Bullhead City, 4,391 for Kingman, 1,599 for Fort Mohave, 1,088 for Golden Valley, 744 for Mohave Valley and 440 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 137 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,073 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,771 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,989 cases in the county. The county has counted 586 deaths, while the state reports 677. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has logged the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, March 23 there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 521 tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% on Tuesday, March 16; 6% (62/1,087) on Wednesday, March 17; 3% (17/667) on Thursday, March 18; 9% (102/1.178) on Friday, March 19; 3% (26/1,010) on Saturday, March 20; 4% (16/361) on Sunday, March 21; and 11% (30/276) on Monday, March 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 170,807 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 24, AZDHS was reporting 44 new deaths and 605 new cases from 13,982 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 838,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,842 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29.9 million confirmed cases and 543,933 deaths the morning of Wednesday, March 24. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,736,980 deaths from more than 124 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, March 24.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 55 and older.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.