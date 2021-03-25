2 more Kingman-area residents die from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another three Mohave County residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, and 32 more county residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 23-24.

Two of the newly deceased patients are from the Kingman medical service area, one adult each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges. Their deaths raised the local toll to 146 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The other death in the county involved a patient in the 80-89 age range from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 32 new cases, 13 are in the Kingman service area, including four in the 30-39 age range. There were also three new cases ages 40-49, two each ages 11-19 and 60-69 and one each ages 20-29 and 70-79.

County health officials also reported 10 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, six in the Lake Havasu City area, two in the Arizona Strip and one in an undetermined location.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were 182 new cases and seven deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Wednesday, March 24.

That compares to 212 cases and 11 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18, according to data from the county.

There were 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 175 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 146, Lake Havasu City with 140, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,839 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,862 for Bullhead City, 4,397 for Kingman, 1,598 for Fort Mohave, 1,090 for Golden Valley, 744 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 138 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,107 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,783 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,003 cases in the county. The county has counted 588 deaths, while the state reports 680. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has logged the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, March 24 there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 552 tests for a positivity rate of 3%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (62/1,087) on Wednesday, March 17; 3% (17/667) on Thursday, March 18; 9% (102/1.178) on Friday, March 19; 3% (26/1,010) on Saturday, March 20; 4% (16/361) on Sunday, March 21; 11% (30/276) on Monday, March 22; and 4% (21/521) on Tuesday, March 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 171,358 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, March 25, AZDHS was reporting 32 new deaths and 138 new cases from 30,879 tests for a positivity rate of 1%. Nearly 838,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,874 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 30 million confirmed cases and 545,726 deaths the morning of Thursday, March 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,748,908 deaths from more than 125 million confirmed cases on Thursday, March 25.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.