OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 25
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bill changed to limit releasing video from Arizona troopers

Arizona State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Republican David Gowan, shown speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump, has inserted an amendment in a bill that would prohibit releasing body-camera videos from body cameras worn by Arizona State Troopers unless the video involves a criminal act. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3tZutkh)

Arizona State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Republican David Gowan, shown speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump, has inserted an amendment in a bill that would prohibit releasing body-camera videos from body cameras worn by Arizona State Troopers unless the video involves a criminal act. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3tZutkh)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 25, 2021 1:25 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Legislation to equip state troopers with body-worn cameras has been modified to prohibit the Arizona Department of Public Safety from releasing video unless it “involves a criminal act.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday unanimously advanced the amended bill to the Senate floor for a final vote, The Arizona Republic reported. It passed the House last month. The measure would set aside $1.5 million from the state general fund each year from 2022 through 2026 to buy and equip troopers with cameras. DPS is the largest law enforcement agency in Arizona that does not use body cameras.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Republican David Gowan said he added the amendment to protect people's privacy, referring to it as a “civil liberties situation.”

Gowan assured lawmakers that video wouldn’t be deleted by DPS until cases were resolved and it would be made available to the courts.

Several lawmakers expressed concern about the amendment limiting public transparency. “I think there might be some folks who think that there are some civil matters that could be disputed or affirmed with the film being made available,” Democratic state Sen. Lela Alston said. “It may not be a criminal thing, but it could be a civil thing, and I think that’s important enough that we should not have this amendment.”

Democratic state Sen. Lisa Otondo said she was curious whether police thought the amendment was transparent. She noted that footage could go both ways in protecting officers and residents. The bill’s primary sponsor, Republican state Rep. Kevin Payne, told The Arizona Republic that while he understands Gowan’s desire to “protect individual rights,” further discussion with other lawmakers and law enforcement is essential to move forward.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State bill would cut drivers a break on some speeding tickets
Briefs | Arizona sees 566 new virus cases, very low hospital counts
Mohave's state lawmakers get committee assignments
Records show state Rep. Mosley has history of traffic stops
Arizona House rule restricts reporters who refuse background checks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State