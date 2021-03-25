OFFERS
Briefs | Arizona reports fewest COVID-19 cases in months

Arizona health officials reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, March 25. It’s the fewest daily cases in six months. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 25, 2021 10:55 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona on Thursday reported 138 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the smallest daily increase reported in more than six months.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, the additional cases and the 32 additional deaths reported Thursday increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 837,907 cases and 16,874 deaths.

The state reported 81 additional cases on Sept. 8 in the trough between last summer's surge and the worse one over the fall and winter when daily case reports reached as high as 17,000.

Arizona's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths continued to decline, according to Johns Hopkins University. The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,239.4 on March 9 to 503.7 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 52.8 to 36.6 during the same period.

5 dogs found dead in Tucson home

TUCSON (AP) – About 45 dogs have been rescued from a Tucson home where five other canines were found dead, according to authorities.

Pima County officials said the animals were taken from the home after a welfare check. They said many of the dogs were only in fair condition. Most of the puppies were showing signs of upper respiratory infections and one puppy had open wounds.

Authorities said the conditions in the home were unsanitary with an extreme build-up of waste.

They have talked to the woman who owns the home. Pima Animal Care Center is evaluating the animals. They will not immediately be available for adoption.

Mother of man shot by Mesa police files claim

MESA (AP) – The mother of a man fatally shot last September by Mesa police has filed a $15 million claim against the city, alleging that officers killed her unarmed son without reason and failed to provide him medical assistance after he was fatally wounded.

Detective Brandi George said the department could not comment on the claim, which was submitted Monday on behalf of Ana Sandoval, the mother of Angel Benitez, 21, because it involves potential litigation. Police previously said Benitez was behind the wheel of a parked stolen car after a pursuit when he was shot by officers who perceived a threat as he dropped his hands out of view.

