Briefs | New site considered for 2021 Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX (AP) – The board that oversees the Arizona State Fair is considering whether to stage the annual fall event at a site on the southern outskirts of metro Phoenix this year instead of at the state fairgrounds in the central city.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board scheduled a workshop Thursday of the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, followed by an afternoon meeting for discussion and possible action on a rental agreement for Wild Horse Pass Development Authority property near Interstate 10.

The property is part of the Gila River Indian Community and is near the city limits of Phoenix and Chandler.

It’s not clear if the board is considering a permanent move of the fair from the state fairgrounds, which is the location of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, an indoor arena. The fair is scheduled for Oct. 7-31.

Officer fatally shoots suspect after chase

PHOENIX (AP) – A law enforcement officer serving on a federal task force fatally shot a man using his vehicle to push the officer’s vehicle following a chase that began after the man shoplifted tools and threatened a store worker with a knife, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The identity of the man killed Wednesday was not released and the Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a query on whether the agency’s violent offender task force member involved in the shooting was a deputy marshal or worked for another agency.

The shoplifting occurred at a Home Depot store in Mesa, prompting a pursuit into Phoenix where the shooting occurred after the SUV driven by the man stopped west of downtown, the agency said in a statement.

“The suspect vehicle began to spin its tires and pushed the officer’s vehicle, while the officer was standing at the quarter panel. This is when the officer involved shooting occurred,” the statement said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting, the Marshals Service said.

Democrat Randy Friese enters congressional race

TUCSON (AP) – State Rep. Randy Friese of Tucson announced Thursday he’s running for Congress, joining a fellow Democratic legislator in what could become a crowded race to replace retiring Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. He is a trauma surgeon who has served in the Arizona House since 2015.

State Sen. Kirsten Engel, also from Tucson, announced her candidacy Friday.

Friese’s announcement cited his background as a U.S. Navy Medical Corps veteran and a retired University of Arizona College of Medicine professor.

Boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District’s boundaries likely will change due to redistricting ahead of the 2022 election, but it currently includes parts of Tucson and southeastern Arizona.

The district is one of the most hotly contested in the state with races often decided by razor-thin margins.