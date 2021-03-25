Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects reportedly involved in a residential burglary that occurred Feb. 9 in the 3300 block of Diamond Street.
KPD wrote in a news release that the suspects, one male and two females, were captured on home video surveillance inside the home. Investigators found that the suspects forced entry into the home and damaged the surveillance system.
The suspects took multiple items with a total value of approximately $8,400, including documents, jewelry, electronics, computers, clothing, household goods and one firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234 or submit a tip using the KPD app.
Information provided by KPD
