OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 25
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects

The Kingman Police Department needs help identifying these three suspects from a recent residential burglary. (Kingman Police Department photo)

The Kingman Police Department needs help identifying these three suspects from a recent residential burglary. (Kingman Police Department photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2021 2:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects reportedly involved in a residential burglary that occurred Feb. 9 in the 3300 block of Diamond Street.

photo

KPD wrote in a news release that the suspects, one male and two females, were captured on home video surveillance inside the home. Investigators found that the suspects forced entry into the home and damaged the surveillance system.

photo

The suspects took multiple items with a total value of approximately $8,400, including documents, jewelry, electronics, computers, clothing, household goods and one firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234 or submit a tip using the KPD app.

Information provided by KPD

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stockton Hill Dollar General held up, Kingman Police seek public’s help
Assistance needed in Kmart burglary
Police | Kingman Police Department seeks public's help to find armed robbery suspects
Kingman Police seeking vehicle burglary suspects
***UPDATE*** Kingman Police seek 2 in missing $170,000 case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State