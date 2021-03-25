Mohave County health officials open vaccines to all adults
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has announced that it will open vaccinations for everyone age 18 and older starting the morning of Friday, March 26.
Mohave County wrote in a news release that according to Public Health Director Denise Burley, “the tapering of demand in our county and the increased doses being allocated to us enable this transition to all adults in the county.”
The county has been allocated 10,000 Moderna doses and 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for next week. Providers working with the county are prepared for the transition, with Burley wanting residents to know that “we now have a sufficient amount of vaccine on hand, and appointments available in all communities. This is a great time to make an appointment as we get vaccinations to all in our county who want it.”
However, the county noted that due to the limited number of Johnson & Johnson doses, not all providers will receive that vaccine. Those interested in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should check on availability when making an appointment. In most cases, those vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a list of vaccine providers or to make an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/2OZ96kl. Assistance is available at the Mohave County COVID Call Center at 928-753-8665.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- US 93 Kingman project in road plan
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Mohave County geology: Why are rocks red?
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: