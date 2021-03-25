OFFERS
Thu, March 25
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Mohave County health officials open vaccines to all adults

Mohave County has opened its COVID-19 vaccination program to all adults age 18 and older. (Adobe image)



Originally Published: March 25, 2021 3:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has announced that it will open vaccinations for everyone age 18 and older starting the morning of Friday, March 26.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that according to Public Health Director Denise Burley, “the tapering of demand in our county and the increased doses being allocated to us enable this transition to all adults in the county.”

The county has been allocated 10,000 Moderna doses and 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for next week. Providers working with the county are prepared for the transition, with Burley wanting residents to know that “we now have a sufficient amount of vaccine on hand, and appointments available in all communities. This is a great time to make an appointment as we get vaccinations to all in our county who want it.”

However, the county noted that due to the limited number of Johnson & Johnson doses, not all providers will receive that vaccine. Those interested in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should check on availability when making an appointment. In most cases, those vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a list of vaccine providers or to make an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/2OZ96kl. Assistance is available at the Mohave County COVID Call Center at 928-753-8665.

Information provided by Mohave County

