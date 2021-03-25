Partial closure of Jimmy Drive to continue until April 9
KINGMAN – Jimmy Drive will be closed from Hearne Avenue through the intersection of John L Avenue through April 9.
The city wrote in a news release that the closure comes with a $4.5 million project to install a new gravity sewer interceptor between Diagonal Way and Castlerock Road, which began in December 2020. The new interceptor will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from the areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40, the release noted.
Eagle Mountain Construction, the project’s contractor, is working with residents in the area regarding notification and access to homes. Portions of Jimmy Drive will be closed throughout the project, with detours in place for street closures.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- US 93 Kingman project in road plan
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Mohave County geology: Why are rocks red?
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: