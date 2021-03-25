OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 25
Partial closure of Jimmy Drive to continue until April 9

Jimmy Drive will be closed from Hearne Avenue through the intersection of John L Avenue through April 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2021 2:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jimmy Drive will be closed from Hearne Avenue through the intersection of John L Avenue through April 9.

The city wrote in a news release that the closure comes with a $4.5 million project to install a new gravity sewer interceptor between Diagonal Way and Castlerock Road, which began in December 2020. The new interceptor will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from the areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40, the release noted.

Eagle Mountain Construction, the project’s contractor, is working with residents in the area regarding notification and access to homes. Portions of Jimmy Drive will be closed throughout the project, with detours in place for street closures.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

