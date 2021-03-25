‘Taste of Scouting’ set for Saturday
KINGMAN – Numerous Boy Scout packs and troops have scheduled a “hands on” recruiting event that will feature multiple activities, including a Pinewood Derby race, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.
Organizers wrote that “A Taste of Scouting” will, in addition to the pinewood derby race, include a rain gutter regatta, airplanes and rockets, a cooking demonstration and a camping equipment display.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to make slime, and engage in crafts with knots and lashings.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Information provided by the Boy Scouts of America
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- US 93 Kingman project in road plan
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Mohave County geology: Why are rocks red?
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: