Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 25
Weather  46.0° weather icon
‘Taste of Scouting’ set for Saturday

A Pinewood Derby will be part of the festivities during the Taste of Scouting event on Saturday, March 27 in Centennial Park. (Photo by Joe Mabel, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3ffs9S8)

Originally Published: March 25, 2021 2:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – Numerous Boy Scout packs and troops have scheduled a “hands on” recruiting event that will feature multiple activities, including a Pinewood Derby race, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

Organizers wrote that “A Taste of Scouting” will, in addition to the pinewood derby race, include a rain gutter regatta, airplanes and rockets, a cooking demonstration and a camping equipment display.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to make slime, and engage in crafts with knots and lashings.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Information provided by the Boy Scouts of America

