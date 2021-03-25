Vietnam Veterans Day program set for Monday, March 29

KINGMAN – A Vietnam Veterans Day program, set to include Mayor Jen Miles as a guest speaker, has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

The event will open with a welcome to guests and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an invocation.

Vietnam veteran Paul Pitts is then scheduled to share his “chaplain’s thoughts,” according to a news release.

VIPs present at Monday’s event will be recognized next, after which time Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will speak. Those in the audience will then have the opportunity to share their thoughts on Vietnam prior to the event closing with a benediction.

Information provided by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council