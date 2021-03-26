OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 26
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cardinals bolster secondary, sign veteran CB Malcolm Butler

The Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise has acquired veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler from the Tennessee Titans in an attempt to strengthen the defensive secondary. (Photo by Chipermc, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3flMJQD)

The Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise has acquired veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler from the Tennessee Titans in an attempt to strengthen the defensive secondary. (Photo by Chipermc, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3flMJQD)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: March 26, 2021 9:47 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick.

Butler, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Vikings. The 31-year-old Butler started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.

Terms of Butler's deal were not disclosed by the Cardinals.

It was one of two moves the Cardinals made on Thursday. They also traded Cole to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick in April's draft. Cole, who turns 25 on Sunday, started 32 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons, including 14 games last year. The center must pass a physical before the trade is complete.

Butler is entering his eighth NFL season. He played the past three seasons for the Titans but is best known for his time in New England, when he helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

In Super Bowl 49, Butler made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history at Arizona's State Farm Stadium when he intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line with under a minute to play to seal New England's win.

Cole became a potential trade piece after the Cardinals traded for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson last week.

They're the latest moves for the Cardinals, who have been active during free agency. They've also added three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater.

The Cardinals are trying to break a playoff drought that goes back to 2015. They finished with an 8-8 record last year, losing five of their final seven games to fall just short of the playoffs.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cardinals cornerback Peterson suspended for PED violation
Cardinals' safety Baker agrees to 4-year, $59 million deal
Cardinals acquire Adrian Peterson
Young Cardinals improve roster, push for playoff spot
Cardinals trade with Eagles for QB Kolb
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State