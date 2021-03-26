COVID-19 kills 3 Mohave County residents

KINGMAN -- The coronavirus continues to take a toll in Mohave County, with three more county residents succumbing to complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with 32 new cases of the coronavirus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, March 25. They raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago to 591.

The deceased include adults age 70-79 and 80-89 from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City service area, county health officials reported.

Of the 32 new cases, 12 are in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including seven in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were three cases ages 70-79, and two each ages 60-69 and 80-89. There were also two cases ages 40-49, and one each age 20-29, 30-39 and 50-59.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 11 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, eight in the Bullhead City service area, and one in an undetermined location.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25. That compares to 212 cases and 11 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18, according to data from the county. There were 232 new cases and eight deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11, which marked an increase of 30 cases over the previous seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 176 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 146, Lake Havasu City with 142, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,853 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,867 for Bullhead City, 4,412 for Kingman, 1,602 for Fort Mohave, 1,090 for Golden Valley, 745 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,133 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,818 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,041 cases in the county. The county has counted 591 deaths, while the state reports 684. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, March 25 there were 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 531 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (17/667) on Thursday, March 18; 9% (102/1.178) on Friday, March 19; 3% (26/1,010) on Saturday, March 20; 4% (16/361) on Sunday, March 21; 11% (30/276) on Monday, March 22; 4% (21/521) on Tuesday, March 23; and 3% (14/552) on Wednesday, March 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 171,889 tests have been conducted on county residents, and 13% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, March 26, AZDHS was reporting 24 new deaths and 571 new cases from 26,779 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. More than 838,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,898 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 30 million confirmed cases and 546,915 deaths the morning of Friday, March 26. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,757,812 deaths from more than 125 million confirmed cases on Friday, March 26.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.