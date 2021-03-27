OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman Academy of Learning’s Lynsey Day named spring Student Rotarian

Lynsey Day, a senior at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, has been selected as the Student Rotarian for the spring semester by the Kingman Rotary Club. (Rotary Club courtesy photo)



Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lynsey Day, a senior at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, has been chosen as Student Rotarian for the spring semester by the Kingman Rotary Club. Day was selected because of excellence in academics, athletics and service to her community, the club wrote in a news release.

Day currently ranks No. 1 in her class and maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She had perfect attendance her freshman and sophomore years and has been on the honor roll every semester since her freshmen year.

She also excels in athletics, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s been named to the all-conference academic team, all-city volleyball team, and was named AIA All Conference basketball rebounder and AIA first team volleyball. Day has also made significant contributions to her school and the community. She participated in S club, student council and travel volleyball and basketball teams, and coached at All-Starz gymnastics.

She will attend Missouri Valley College to study psychology and play volleyball. She has earned both an academic and athletic scholarship.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

