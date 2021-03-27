Kingman Academy of Learning’s Lynsey Day named spring Student Rotarian
KINGMAN – Lynsey Day, a senior at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, has been chosen as Student Rotarian for the spring semester by the Kingman Rotary Club. Day was selected because of excellence in academics, athletics and service to her community, the club wrote in a news release.
Day currently ranks No. 1 in her class and maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She had perfect attendance her freshman and sophomore years and has been on the honor roll every semester since her freshmen year.
She also excels in athletics, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s been named to the all-conference academic team, all-city volleyball team, and was named AIA All Conference basketball rebounder and AIA first team volleyball. Day has also made significant contributions to her school and the community. She participated in S club, student council and travel volleyball and basketball teams, and coached at All-Starz gymnastics.
She will attend Missouri Valley College to study psychology and play volleyball. She has earned both an academic and athletic scholarship.
Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Obituary
- Mohave County health officials open vaccines to all adults
- US 93 Kingman project in road plan
- Obituary
- Mohave County geology: Why are rocks red?
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Obituary
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: