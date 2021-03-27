Kingman diet tip: Spring is here, take advantage of it

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. Spring is here. That’s right, March 20 was the first official day of spring.

As it warms up why not take advantage of bright sunny days by enjoying healthy, lean, grilled meals that will help you keep shedding any unwanted pounds. Grilling foods are a great way to prepare delicious low-fat, low-calorie meals. Foods naturally lose fat as they cook on a grill. Begin by selecting lean proteins allowed in your Diet Center weight loss program such as beef or pork loin or tenderloin, sirloin, salmon, or skinless chicken breast. Try them marinated in fat-free salad dressing for added flavor. You can also season with vinegar, herbs or lemon juice.

Keep portion sizes in mind. Five ounces of raw, lean meat is about equivalent to 4 ounces of cooked protein. Lean meats cook fast, so you can prepare meals quickly. Remember to keep an eye on them while grilling. Fish is usually done when it flakes easily or if the temperature is 160 degrees or above. You can also grill potatoes, veggies and fruits to complete your tasty, lean meal! They can be seasoned with any appropriate seasoning you desire. You can also prepare extra protein while grilling so that you can have food for quick easy meals the rest of the week. So, enjoy a tasty lean meal to help you lose weight while you enjoy the weather!

With spring being here that means vacations may be just around the corner.

The only problem with that is that many people give up their weight-management efforts on vacation either intentionally or accidentally. People often feel that food restriction means depriving themselves during their break. Instead of giving up, aim for maintaining your progress. Meaning, maybe you will not lose weight, but you can work on not gaining weight. This will provide you with satisfaction and make it easier to restart your weight-loss program when vacation is over.

To do this, try to maintain your exercise program and eat in moderation. You can walk, jog or stay at a facility with a workout room or swimming pool. Set a date after your vacation for when you will resume your program. Try to maintain one or two behaviors that will help you maintain your weight. For example, you can eat slowly, drink eight glasses of water daily, or limit alcohol consumption. Allow yourself treats but consume them in moderation. This way you will not feel deprived, and you will avoid eating excess. Mentally review your successes daily and avoid any negative thoughts. What’s important is that you enjoy yourself, you are prepared to cope with the interruption, and you know how to get started again.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you feel like COVID has been a setback with your weight-loss efforts, call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.