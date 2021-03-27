OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 28
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Republican Women to host Army veteran Robert Del Grosso

Robert Del Grosso (Courtesy photo)

Robert Del Grosso (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host Army veteran and former writer and publisher Robert Del Grosso, who is set to speak on socialism versus Americanism at the group’s regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 5.

KRW wrote in a news release that Del Grosso will speak about “our quickly eroding rights in this nation, extreme environmentalism and climate change.”

“He will explore topics such as how a socialist society functions in comparison to our two-party system of freedoms guaranteed to us by God and outlined in the U.S. Constitution, and how socialism is subverting our society today with the purpose of overthrowing our government and our way of life,” the group wrote.

Grosso has been a Republican for more than 20 years and a Kingman resident since 2010. He has also been a member of various Republican clubs in Kingman since 2011, and was a tutor for third-grade children prior to the pandemic.

Kingman Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room, and a light lunch will be available for a small fee. Brown baggers are welcome.

Information provided by Kingman Republican Women

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Veterans advocate Farrell to speak at Republican Women’s meeting
Republican clubs host Kelli Ward, Kristi Blair and other guests
KRMC hosts health expo for female military veterans Saturday
News Briefs for Friday, October 10, 2008
Republican clubs hosting candidates, party leader
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State