Kingman Republican Women to host Army veteran Robert Del Grosso

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host Army veteran and former writer and publisher Robert Del Grosso, who is set to speak on socialism versus Americanism at the group’s regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 5.

KRW wrote in a news release that Del Grosso will speak about “our quickly eroding rights in this nation, extreme environmentalism and climate change.”

“He will explore topics such as how a socialist society functions in comparison to our two-party system of freedoms guaranteed to us by God and outlined in the U.S. Constitution, and how socialism is subverting our society today with the purpose of overthrowing our government and our way of life,” the group wrote.

Grosso has been a Republican for more than 20 years and a Kingman resident since 2010. He has also been a member of various Republican clubs in Kingman since 2011, and was a tutor for third-grade children prior to the pandemic.

Kingman Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room, and a light lunch will be available for a small fee. Brown baggers are welcome.

Information provided by Kingman Republican Women