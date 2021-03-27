Mohave County issues 10 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 19:
– Plumbing By Jake: 7574 E. Cowpoke Drive, Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Carmen Escalante: 17208 N. Palo Verde Drive, Dolan Springs; new 220 amp panel.
– Mohave Homes: Meadview; manufactured home.
– Hilo Energy Systems: 610 Well St., Mohave Valley; new 100 amp panel on garage.
– Douglas Bullard: 3981 N. Notting Hill Road, Lake Havasu City; gas line.
– Stoneking Construction: Kingman; HVAC replacement.
– Aerie Electric: 2047 Mustang Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 200 amp panel.
– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; gas line for fire pit.
– Thomas Jenkins: 2119 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley; replacing siding on mobile home.
– Gary Harris: Topock; new pole and 200 amp panel.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 25:
– Carol’s Image Art: 7857 E. Saddleback Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Image by Shell: 2074 Maya Drive, Kingman; beauty shop.
– Fox’s Carpet Connection: 2083 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; carpet store.
– JTS Residential Services: 1501 Quail Ridge Circle, Kingman; cleaning services.
– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 5186 N. Valle Dorado, Kingman; concrete products.
– Quail Construction Arizona: 4166 Kathy East, Fort Mohave; construction.
– Mirowski Electric: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; construction.
– CMD Inc.: 4495 Delancey Drive, Las Vegas; construction.
– ECD Systems: 420 S. Smith Road, Tempe; construction.
– North Central Consulting Drop: 6146 N. Blancia Way, Kingman; consultant.
– Midstate Energy: 23325 N. 23rd Ave., Ste. 120, Phoenix; contractor.
– FP Contracting: 41558 Eastman Drive, Ste. G, Murrietta, California; contractor.
– New Level Contracting: 9636 E. Talon Ave., Mesa; contractor.
– Shade ‘N Net of Arizona: 5711 W. Washington St., Phoenix; custom blinds and drapes.
– Little Knights and Ladies: 1911 Kino Ave., Kingman; daycare and childcare center.
– Scott Fire & Security: 150 W. Eilliot Road, Ste. B4, Chandler; fire alarm sales and maintenance.
– Progressive Drafting & Design: 2875 Prescott St., Kingman; graphic design service.
– The Gun Shop: 4938 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gun shop.
– Done Right Services: 4882 N. Elgin Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.
– Diagnostics Solutions: 3931 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; medical office.
– Diagnostic Laboratory Solutions: 3931 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; medical office.
– Tri-State Paralegal Services: 2001 Stockton Hill Road Ste. C, Kingman; notary public services.
– Positive Synergy: 1155 Aviation Drive, Ste. A, Lake Havasu City; solar installations.
– Sunup America: 4607 S. 35th St., Ste. 6, Phoenix; solar systems.
– DJB Enterprises: 8902 N. Central Ave., Ste. A, Phoenix; steel; full metals service.
– Cross Tire Mobile Repair: 15709 N. Gila Drive, Dolan Springs; tire sales/roadside service.
