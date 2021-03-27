OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 28
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, March 19. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, March 19. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:43 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 19:

– Plumbing By Jake: 7574 E. Cowpoke Drive, Kingman; water heater replacement.

– Carmen Escalante: 17208 N. Palo Verde Drive, Dolan Springs; new 220 amp panel.

– Mohave Homes: Meadview; manufactured home.

– Hilo Energy Systems: 610 Well St., Mohave Valley; new 100 amp panel on garage.

– Douglas Bullard: 3981 N. Notting Hill Road, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Stoneking Construction: Kingman; HVAC replacement.

– Aerie Electric: 2047 Mustang Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 200 amp panel.

– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; gas line for fire pit.

– Thomas Jenkins: 2119 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley; replacing siding on mobile home.

– Gary Harris: Topock; new pole and 200 amp panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 25:

– Carol’s Image Art: 7857 E. Saddleback Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Image by Shell: 2074 Maya Drive, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Fox’s Carpet Connection: 2083 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; carpet store.

– JTS Residential Services: 1501 Quail Ridge Circle, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 5186 N. Valle Dorado, Kingman; concrete products.

– Quail Construction Arizona: 4166 Kathy East, Fort Mohave; construction.

– Mirowski Electric: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; construction.

– CMD Inc.: 4495 Delancey Drive, Las Vegas; construction.

– ECD Systems: 420 S. Smith Road, Tempe; construction.

– North Central Consulting Drop: 6146 N. Blancia Way, Kingman; consultant.

– Midstate Energy: 23325 N. 23rd Ave., Ste. 120, Phoenix; contractor.

– FP Contracting: 41558 Eastman Drive, Ste. G, Murrietta, California; contractor.

– New Level Contracting: 9636 E. Talon Ave., Mesa; contractor.

– Shade ‘N Net of Arizona: 5711 W. Washington St., Phoenix; custom blinds and drapes.

– Little Knights and Ladies: 1911 Kino Ave., Kingman; daycare and childcare center.

– Scott Fire & Security: 150 W. Eilliot Road, Ste. B4, Chandler; fire alarm sales and maintenance.

– Progressive Drafting & Design: 2875 Prescott St., Kingman; graphic design service.

– The Gun Shop: 4938 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gun shop.

– Done Right Services: 4882 N. Elgin Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Diagnostics Solutions: 3931 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; medical office.

– Diagnostic Laboratory Solutions: 3931 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; medical office.

– Tri-State Paralegal Services: 2001 Stockton Hill Road Ste. C, Kingman; notary public services.

– Positive Synergy: 1155 Aviation Drive, Ste. A, Lake Havasu City; solar installations.

– Sunup America: 4607 S. 35th St., Ste. 6, Phoenix; solar systems.

– DJB Enterprises: 8902 N. Central Ave., Ste. A, Phoenix; steel; full metals service.

– Cross Tire Mobile Repair: 15709 N. Gila Drive, Dolan Springs; tire sales/roadside service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | Nov. 17, 2019
Licenses and Permits | Sept. 4, 2018
Licenses and Permits | Feb. 18, 2019
Kingman issues 13 building permits
Licenses and Permits | April 9, 2018
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State