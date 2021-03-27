OFFERS
Obituary | Caleb Brent Kincheloe

Caleb Brent Kincheloe

Caleb Brent Kincheloe

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:55 p.m.

Caleb Brent Kincheloe was born in Kingman, Arizona on Jan. 1, 1984. He earned his wings on Feb. 26, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Caleb lived in Corpus Christi with his children, Cade and Macy, and his girlfriend, Janci, and her son, Judah.

Caleb was born to Brent and Christine Kincheloe. Caleb was preceeded in death by his dad, Brent, and his four-legged brother, Amos Elmo Kincheloe. Calen is survived by his mother, Christine, and her husband, Chris Stewart; two children, Cade and Macy Kincheloe; a sister, Daysha Kincheloe and her partner, Krista Fererro; son Maddex; brother Colton (Diana) Kincheloe and their five boys, Trenton, Aiden, Grayson, Brenton and Mayson; brother Dally Burt; and many aunts, cousins and friends.

We will be having a Celebration of Life for Caleb on April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Elks lodge, 900 Gates Ave, Kingman.

Caleb’s favorite color was green; we are asking you to wear or carry something green for Caleb.

