OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 28
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Eleanor Sue McIver

Eleanor Sue McIver

Eleanor Sue McIver

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:58 p.m.

Eleanor Sue McIver, known as Sue to everyone but doctors, passed away on March 20, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.

She is survived by her three sons, Mike (55), Ed (51) and Josh (45); and by her nine grandchildren – Camille (27), Hayden (26), Matt (23), Emma (21), Breanna (20), Christine (19), Alyssa (10), Logan (8) and Paige (6).

She is preceded by her parents, Edward Donald Myers and Dixie Etta Myers (Goodwin), and a grandson, Carter.

Sue was born and raised in Kingman where she lived her whole life until medical issues caused a move to Phoenix to be closer to her three sons and medical help.

Sue retired from the City of Kingman where she worked in the water department. Sue loved Kingman and all the lifelong friends and relationships that she had with the town. She loved to tell everyone stories about everything that was going on in Kingman – how the town was developing, how her friends were doing and all other forms of happenings in the community. While she fought her cancer for years, she was cheerful and always happy to meet new people. Even through the COVID pandemic she was able to stay in touch with family and keep upbeat! She will be missed!

Services will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m. at Hansen Mortuaries, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85254, at 10 a.m.

Visit Hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Brown / Myers
Obituary | Mary Elizabeth Brooks
Obituary: Janice L. Gilpin Finn
Obituary: Susan White
Obituary | Mary Sue Sherrod Douillard

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State