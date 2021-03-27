Obituary | Eleanor Sue McIver

Eleanor Sue McIver, known as Sue to everyone but doctors, passed away on March 20, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.

She is survived by her three sons, Mike (55), Ed (51) and Josh (45); and by her nine grandchildren – Camille (27), Hayden (26), Matt (23), Emma (21), Breanna (20), Christine (19), Alyssa (10), Logan (8) and Paige (6).

She is preceded by her parents, Edward Donald Myers and Dixie Etta Myers (Goodwin), and a grandson, Carter.

Sue was born and raised in Kingman where she lived her whole life until medical issues caused a move to Phoenix to be closer to her three sons and medical help.



Sue retired from the City of Kingman where she worked in the water department. Sue loved Kingman and all the lifelong friends and relationships that she had with the town. She loved to tell everyone stories about everything that was going on in Kingman – how the town was developing, how her friends were doing and all other forms of happenings in the community. While she fought her cancer for years, she was cheerful and always happy to meet new people. Even through the COVID pandemic she was able to stay in touch with family and keep upbeat! She will be missed!

Services will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m. at Hansen Mortuaries, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85254, at 10 a.m.

