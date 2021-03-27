OFFERS
Obituary | Gayle ‘Lynn’ Roberts

Gayle ‘Lynn’ Roberts

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 5:01 p.m.

In Loving memory of my husband, Gayle “Lynn” Roberts.

On March 18, 2021 Lynn passed away in the arms of his loving wife Janice. Janice and Lynn met when they were 5 years old, just after World War II. They were shortly after separated until Janice was 14 years old. Janice and Lynn were married in Fort Worth, Texas on May 27, 1958, welcoming their first child only one year later. Lynn loved his family; it was what he was most proud of.

Lynn enjoyed many hobbies including stamp collection, leather work, gardening and reloading ammo in his shop. Lynn drove a truck for many years, then became a school bus driver for 10 years in Woodward, Oklahoma. Lynn loved driving all the kids he drove. Lynn loved to hunt and did well at it.

Lynn was preceded in death by his mother Edra Cummings, father Ira Kenneth Roberts, son Kenneth Wayne Roberts, sister Sandra Rhay, brother Larry Kenneth Roberts, and grandson Christopher Meza.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice; and his children, Mary Espinoza, Virginia Vasquez, Dawn Gentry and Diana Meza. Lynn is also survived by his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.

