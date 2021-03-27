OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 28
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Jeffrey David (Otis) Oates

Originally Published: March 27, 2021 4:59 p.m.

Jeffrey David Oates (Otis) of Chloride, Arizona, formerly of Bloomington, New Mexico, passed away Feb. 18, 2021. Jeffrey was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Vanger Oates, and his father, John J. Oates. He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Schmidt and Shannon Sell (Nate Barger); brothers Jon (Jean) Oates, Richard (Karen) Nystrom, Timothy Oates, and Robert Oates; sister Kimberly Oates; eight grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, 11 nieces and nephews, and his longtime friend, Lisa Helgeson. He leaves a large void in our lives and will be forever loved and missed.

There will be a Life Celebration at a later date to be determined. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Damon Ted Ryden
Obituary | Rev. Byron E. Owens
George William Fashbaugh
Obituary: Thomas Peter Mahn
Obituary: David E. Bushie

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State