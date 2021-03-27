Obituary | Jeffrey David (Otis) Oates

Jeffrey David Oates (Otis) of Chloride, Arizona, formerly of Bloomington, New Mexico, passed away Feb. 18, 2021. Jeffrey was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Vanger Oates, and his father, John J. Oates. He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Schmidt and Shannon Sell (Nate Barger); brothers Jon (Jean) Oates, Richard (Karen) Nystrom, Timothy Oates, and Robert Oates; sister Kimberly Oates; eight grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, 11 nieces and nephews, and his longtime friend, Lisa Helgeson. He leaves a large void in our lives and will be forever loved and missed.

There will be a Life Celebration at a later date to be determined. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals.