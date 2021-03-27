Prep Roundup: KAOL softball, baseball squads get 1st wins

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy exploded for 23 runs, beating visiting St. John Paul II 23-0 on Thursday, March 25 in a girls high school softball game.

Lady Tiger pitchers Mezi Sena, a freshman, and junior Ammerisa Benson combined on a two-hitter in a game that lasted just 3 ½ innings due to the mercy rule.

The Lady Tigers batted around the order in each inning.

Benson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and scored four runs to lead Academy on offense, while senior Kiley Holloway drove in four runs with three hits, including a double.

Junior Ashlee Steele and sophomore Aspen Johnson each doubled and drove in three runs, while senior Lynsey Day stole four bases and junior Maliah Gardner doubled.

Kingman Academy improved to 1-2 with the win. They play at River Valley (3-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

St. John Paul II slipped to 0-6.

Softball

Bradshaw Mountain 13, Lee Williams 2

Bradshaw Mountain 21, Lee Williams 11

KINGMAN – Lee Williams suffered a pair of mercy-rule losses in a high school softball doubleheader against visiting Bradshaw Mountain at Centennial Park on Thursday, March 25.

The Lady Volunteers fell 13-2 in the opener, and lost 21-11 in the nightcap.

Lee Williams fell to 0-7 on the season with the losses. They host River Valley (3-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Centennial Park.

Bradshaw Mountain improved to 2-1 on the year.

Baseball

Kingman Academy 13, St. John Paul II 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team put a win on the board on Thursday, March 25, hammering visiting St. John Paul II 13-2 in five innings at Southside Park.

Tiger senior pitcher Ethan Fancher picked up the win, allowing just four hits and one earned run in five innings while striking out eight.

He got plenty of support, as the Tigers racked up nine hits.

Senior Gage Edwards doubled, scored three runs, and drove in three runs for Kingman Academy. Freshman Casen Short, junior Kaden Hatchell and Fancher had two hits apiece. Hatchell and senior Kaden Bundy each had two RBIs.

Kingman Academy broke open a 5-3 game by plating eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the 10-run mercy rule into effect.

The Tigers improved to 1-2 with the win. They travel to River Valley on Tuesday, March 30 for a rematch with the Dust Devils, who beat Academy 12-1 on March 23.

St. John Paul slipped to 0-5 on the campaign.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Tempe 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team continued its winning ways with a convincing 9-0 win over host Tempe on Thursday, March 25.

No. 1 singles player sophomore Becca Arave stayed undefeated with a 6-2, 6-1 win, then teamed with senior Lia Lucero to win 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match. Lucero won her singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Other singles winners for the Lady Vols included freshman Tatum Taylor (6-0, 6-1), freshman Madison Brisco (6-1, 6-0), junior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-0) and sophomore Grace Otero (6-1, 6-1). Doubles winners included Brisco and Atkinson (8-3), and Taylor and Otero (8-0).

Amazingly, Lee Williams lost just 11 games – four in doubles and seven in singles – en route to the win. They improved to 4-0 overall, and host Mingus Union at Centennial Park at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 29.

Tempe slipped to 1-4 for the season.

Kingman 6, Northland Prep 3

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls tennis team evened its record at 1-1 with a 6-3 win over Northland Prep on Thursday, March 25.

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles players led the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who took four of seven contested matches.

No. 1 Cassidy Abramson, won 6-3, 6-2, while No. 2 Alyssa Cedillo won 6-2, 6-2. Then the senior duo teamed for a third team point in the No. 1 doubles match, beating a pair of Northland Prep freshmen 8-5.

Lady Bulldogs freshman Brooke Jonas won a hard-fought match at No. 4 singles, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 13-11.

Other Kingman winners included Jasmine Sipe at No. 6 singles by forfeit, and the doubles team of sophomore Genevieve Foster and freshman Victoria Monzillo by forfeit.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 7, Tempe 2

TEMPE – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team made the long trip to Tempe worthwhile on Thursday, March 25, returning home with a 7-2 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Volunteers dominated in both singles and doubles play.

No. 1 singles player Logan Rosenbach scored an easy 6-0, 6-0 win, then teamed with sophomore Kohen Juelfs to win 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match. Juelfs, the Vols’ No. 2 singles player, won his singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were sophomore Reid Schickner (6-0, 6-0), sophomore Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-1) and freshman Brigham Damron (6-2, 6-0). The Vols’ Tyler McNiven, a freshman, and sophomore Elijah Larson won their doubles match 8-0.

The Volunteers will put their undefeated record on the line at Mingus Union at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 29.

Tempe slipped to 2-3 on the season with the loss.

Girls Track and Field

Lake Havasu City 259.5, Mohave 94, Lee Williams 50, Kingman Academy 47

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lee Williams finished third and Kingman Academy fourth at a 10-team girls track and field meet at Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, March 24. Kingman High School also competed, finishing 10th as a team.

Lake Havasu won the team competition with 259.5 points over runner-up Mohave (94) and Lee Williams (50).

The Lady Volunteers earned third place by putting five competitors in the top five in seven events.

Senior Amelia Bracket was second in the 200-meter run in 29.29, and fifth in the shot put at 19-10. Sophomore Katalina Robinson was second in the 3,200-meter run in 13:26.95 and third in the 1600-meter run in 6:26.34. Freshman Abigayle Harriston was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.46; sophomore Arianna Hannan placed third in the discus with a throw of 81-10; and senior Mollie King secured a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 12-01.

Kingman Academy, which amassed 47 points in its fourth-place finish, had two athletes with a pair of high finishes.

Academy senior Madeline Swapp was fifth in both the 100-meter and 800-meter runs with times of 1:10.23 and 3:05.44, respectively; while junior Kaelene Alleman posted fourth-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (19.71) and 300-meter hurdles (57.37.)

Sophomore Jayden Kile was the highest finisher for Kingman Academy, finishing second in the shot put with a toss of 31-06.

The Lady Tigers 4x100 relay team of Alleman, Emily Smith, Iveth Vasquez and Swapp finished second in 57.83.