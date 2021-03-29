Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
KINGMAN – Anthony Maracle, 19, of Needles, California, was found deceased near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley on Friday, March 26.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that it received a report of a deceased male subject at approximately 7:42 a.m. The reporting party advices they were walking their dog and discovered the deceased male near the roadway.
Deputies responded to secure the scene and contacted the Detective Division, which took over the investigation. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information can contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-011191.
Information provided by MCSO
