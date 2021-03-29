Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deceased male subject located at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at a residence in the 3600 block of Butler Avenue as Jesus Juan Martinez, 58, of Kingman.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies responded to the residence in reference to a welfare check. They entered the residence and located a deceased male subject, identified as Martinez.

Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-011496.

Information provided by MCSO