OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman

Originally Published: March 29, 2021 9:30 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deceased male subject located at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at a residence in the 3600 block of Butler Avenue as Jesus Juan Martinez, 58, of Kingman.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies responded to the residence in reference to a welfare check. They entered the residence and located a deceased male subject, identified as Martinez.

Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-011496.

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Deceased identified in Dolan Springs shooting
Deceased male in Lake Havasu City remains unidentified
Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identifies deceased in Chloride shooting
Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State