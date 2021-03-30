OFFERS
Briefs | Arizona virus toll nears 17K

The death toll from the coronavirus is nearing 17,000 in Arizona. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 30, 2021 12:01 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona’s death roll from the coronavirus outbreak is approaching 17,000.

The state on Tuesday reported 586 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 841,078 cases and 16,941 deaths. According to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Arizona’s death roll ranks 13th among the states by total deaths but sixth among the states by deaths per 100,000 population.

COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 549 as of Monday, far below the Jan. 11 pandemic record of 5,082, according to the state’s pandemic dashboard. Nearly 2.1 million people, 29.1% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose, and nearly 1.3 million are fully vaccinated, the dashboard stated.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases declined from 877.7 on March 14 to 536.4 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths fell from 37.8 to 24.7 during the same period.

No tuition hike for residents

PHOENIX - The Arizona Board of Regents says tuition proposals by the presidents of the three state universities for the 2021-2022 academic year don't include increases for undergraduate students who are Arizona residents.

Regents President Larry Penley said Friday the stance taken by the university presidents reflects a commitment to ensuring that education is affordable despite the financial hardships placed on many students by the pandemic.

While Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona proposed no tuition increase for resident undergraduates, Arizona State University went broader by proposing no tuition increases for any current or incoming student, including undergraduates and graduate students.

Northern Arizona University's proposals include raising tuition for resident grad students 5%, and the University of Arizona proposed a 1.4% tuition increase for resident grad students.

The regents will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposals April 6, and is expected to vote April 15 on the proposals.

