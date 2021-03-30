OFFERS
Column | Behind on your rent and worried about eviction?

Sana Chriss, Federal Trade Commision
Originally Published: March 30, 2021 12:06 p.m.

Lots of people are having difficulty paying their rent due to the pandemic. But today (Monday, March 29), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released an eviction moratorium order. It protects people from being evicted for not paying their rent if they complete a declaration form and give it to their landlord. This protection lasts until June 30, 2021.

If you qualify for this help, fill out and sign a declaration form (available in both English and Spanish) and give it to your landlord. If you need help understanding whether you qualify, the Housing and Urban Development department has a list of housing counselors in your area who can answer your questions. And whether or not you qualify, it might be worth finding out more about rental assistance programs. There may be local programs that offer rental assistance and other help.

If landlords violate the CDC’s order, they can be subject to fines and even criminal penalties. So if things aren’t going the way you think they should with your landlord, you may be able to get legal help. Check for state or local protections for renters. And if you’re worried about being evicted, even with this moratorium in place, tell your state’s attorney general.

(Sana Chriss is an attorney with the Division of Consumer and Business Education of the Federal Trade Commission.)

