COVID-19 death toll rises to 147 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Another Kingman area resident has died from COVID-19, and 36 more Mohave County residents have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, March 29.

The deceased is an adult in the 60-69 age range, and it raised the death toll in the county to 592 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.

Of the 36 new cases, recorded in the three-day period between noon on Friday, March 26 and noon on Monday, 12 were logged in the Kingman medical service area.

There were four new local cases ages 50-59, three cases ages 30-39, two ages 20-29, and one each age 11-19, 40-49 and 70-79.

The Bullhead City service area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 16. There were also seven new cases recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. It has since plateaued at about 200 cases per week.

There have been 56 new cases and one deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Monday, and 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25. That’s basically unchanged from the 212 cases and 11 deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 175 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 142, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,864 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,883 for Bullhead City, 4,420 for Kingman, 1,612 for Fort Mohave, 1,093 for Golden Valley, 746 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,231 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,866 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,093 cases in the county. The county counts 592 deaths, while the state reports 684. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, March 29 there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 220 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 11% (30/276) on Monday, March 22; 4% (21/521) on Tuesday, March 23; 3% (14/552) on Wednesday, March 24; 7% (38/531) on Thursday, March 25; 2% 14/604 on Friday, March 26; 2% (8/365) on Saturday, March 27; and 4% (12/339) on Sunday, March 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 173,419 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, March 30, AZDHS was reporting 23 new deaths and 586 new cases from 13,460 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 841,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,941 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 30.3 million confirmed cases and 550,109 deaths the morning of Tuesday, March 30. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,794,659 deaths from nearly 128 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, March 30.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.