Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location

KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market, now to take place at 2202 Stockton Hill Road, has scheduled an opening date of Saturday, April 3.

The Kingman Farmers Market wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 20 that it would open for the season in just 14 days. That places opening day on Saturday, April 3. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The farmers market wrote it is accepting vendors for the upcoming 2021 season. A 10-by-10 foot booth costs $10 each Saturday, with vendors needing to bring their own tables, weights, canopies, etc.

Markets are set to run Saturdays until December 2020. For a vendor application, email kingmanfarmersmarketgroup@gmail.com.

The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode is also open on Saturday.

Information provided by the Kingman Farmers Market