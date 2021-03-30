Kingman Home and Garden Show expands

KINGMAN – After a one-year break due to the pandemic, the Home and Garden Show at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., is coming back with a carnival, six food vendors and a 500-animal livestock show. The dates are Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25.

“We need a fair,” Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods said Monday, March 29. “People have been not doing things, they have been cooped up. We need a good fair-type thing. Some bad food, like cotton candy. That’s how memories are made.”

The event plan has been approved by the Mohave County Department of Public Health and the day after the approval, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, Woods said.

“We are still going to keep those plans in place,” he added. “Especially regarding lines to food vendors, making sure people are separated and not walking beside each other.”

There will be a lot to see and do at the event. There will a mobile home for sale and Bobcat tractors. According to Woods, a person with two acres in the desert can find everything he or she needs for their new home – furniture, home insurance, a new truck, a hot tub. And then they can go and see the animals they can raise.

Livestock was never part of the home and garden expo before.

“This changes the dynamics,” Woods said. “Last week, I talked with the Southern Arizona International Livestock Association and they will be bringing between 400 and 600 animals – cows, sheep, goats and swine. It will be almost like a spring fair.”

SAIL was in Kingman in October with 800 animals. The people who raise those animals are under age 18 and are coming from all over the place. There are a lot of locals, but also youths from Oregon, Utah, California and Nevada, where livestock shows are currently banned, Woods said.

A typical home and garden show before COVID-19 would attract 25,000 over three days. Will people show up this year?

“That’s sort of a mystery,” Woods said. “We don’t know. We can hope and pray. COVID changed everybody’s thought process.”

But the fairgrounds has 65 acres and people can really spread out, Woods noted, adding he had 4,000 people at the Renaissance Faire last year, and the lot looked empty.

Not all details are confirmed and the list of vendors is not complete. Companies can apply until April 5. There will be family tickets for families of three, four and five – $20, $25 and $30, respectively.

The carnival is coming with its own safety plan. Pre-sale unlimited rides cost $20 and only 50 tickets were left as of Monday, March 29.

“Kids can ride all day until they throw up,” Woods said. “Thirty dollars on the day of the event.”

The show will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.