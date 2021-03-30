OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 31
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt

Dillon Kain Skaro (MCSO photo)

Dillon Kain Skaro (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 3:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dillon Kain Skaro, 20, of Kingman, is now facing charges of attempted second-degree escape and destruction of a public jail after allegedly trying to leave his holding cell by climbing into the drop ceiling on Monday, March 29.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies and detectives responded to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman for a call of an attempted escape.

Dispatch advised that an inmate was attempting to escape his holding cell by climbing into the drop ceiling. Deputies arrived and were advised that Skaro had been placed in a passive holding cell and had climbed into the celling, but was contained within the ceiling due to structural barriers.

Skaro was reportedly located in the ceiling above the cell and placed in restraints. Skaro has been charged with second-degree escape and destruction of a public jail, both felonies.

The ceiling above the cell received cosmetic damages, with MCSO writing “at no time was there any risk of Skaro exiting the facility.”

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Alleged attempted escape leads to additional charges for Golden Valley man
Monday 6/25
Friday 5/25
Status hearing set for jail escapee
Prisoner escapes via vent
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State