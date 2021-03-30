Kingman Miner March 31 Adoption Spotlight: Manny
These are AZ’s Children: Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. He does very well in school. Manny enjoys making others laugh, by telling jokes.
Manny dreams of joining the Golden State Warriors or Denver Broncos. He would love to visit the Sports Authority Field at Mile High stadium. Manny loves playing sports; especially basketball, football and baseball. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
