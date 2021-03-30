Letter | Kudos to the VA clinic

The Veterans Administration often receives a bad rap for its delivery of medical services. Sometimes it’s deserved. However, in their recent delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans, the VA deserves very positive recognition. This is particularly true in contrast to non-VA COVID-19 vaccine delivery systems.

I am a 70-year-old veteran who was injured in the Gulf War and have received medical care through the VA over the years. However, because I have had excellent regular health insurance, I have primarily used non-VA medical services.

When the COVID vaccine became available I began to search for a place to get “my shots.” The VA Clinic on Hualapai Mountain Road here in Kingman turned out to be the quickest and easiest route. They provided excellent administrative support and the nurses who actually delivered the shots had a great attitude despite long hours doing the same thing.

This is in contrast to trying to find the shots for my younger, non-veteran spouse. After hours of internet and phone contacts, most of which were deadends, I was finally able to make her an appointment. When we arrived at the site the disorganization was laughable except it didn’t inspire confidence in the medical service provided.

We were on-site two hours in contrast to the VA Clinic where I was in and out in 30 minutes, including the mandatory 15-minute wait after the injection. I have spoken with many other veterans here in Kingman who have had a similar experience.

Thank you, Kingman VA Clinic.

Chris Molnar

Kingman