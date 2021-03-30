Letter | Let’s return to free market capitalism
It’s time to stop with the big government, know-it-all agenda and get back to our free market capitalistic system. No more bailouts, no more crony capitalism, no more tax breaks for corporations, no more saving bad companies. Dump the current tax code, all of it. Everyone pays; no one gets off the hook. Reduce red tape from city hall to Washington, and most of all, no more deficits in Washington or at our state capitols. Thirty-trillion dollars in debt will take all of us working to get it paid off. And Washington, if you need to do something to help, make federal government employees’ benefits no better than the average benefits of the average American worker.
William Ressegue
Kingman
