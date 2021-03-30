Mohave Community College promotes Kingman native Jennie Dixon
KINGMAN – Kingman native Jennie Dixon, formerly the chief human resources officer at Mohave Community College, has been promoted to lead the college’s administrative services division.
MCC wrote in a news release that Dixon’s promotion to vice president of administrative services comes after successfully leading the Human Resources Department for 12 years. The administrative services division includes the Department of Finance, Employee Services, Information Technology and facilities.
“MCC is very excited to have Jennie Dixon serve as the new vice president for administrative services,” said Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, college president. “This position is critical to the success of college, and accomplishing all goals set forth in the new strategic plan. Jennie has the ability to bring all the complex and important functional areas together to support student learning, teaching and employee success.”
Dixon will also provide leadership and guidance in the coordination of “proactive, accountable and innovative services” that support the mission and vision of the college.
“I’m really fortunate that all of these departments are highly functioning and focused on the mission of Mohave Community College,” said Dixon, who also credited her MCC education with helping get her on a career path after high school. “The education and experience I received at MCC were the first stepping stones to a career about which I am passionate, in a community and county that I love. This new opportunity allows me to serve the organization that put me on a path to personal success.”
Dixon attended elementary school at Palo Christi and Manzanita elementary schools before attending Kingman Junior High School and graduating from Kingman High School. She earned an associate of arts degree in liberal arts in 1995, and worked for Kingman Unified School District at Kingman Elementary and Mohave Union High School from 1995 to 2009 in various payroll, human resources and administration capacities.
She earned a bachelor’s of science in business – human resources management from Western Governors University while employed at KUSD, as well as a Professional in Human Resources certification and SHRM-CP certification.
The college wrote that Dixon will begin her new position on April 5, and that it will not fill the position of chief human resources officer.
“Instead, the Employee Services Department will return to a previously used staffing model,” MCC wrote. “The current HR manager will take on additional responsibilities in the department and provide a greater level of leadership.”
However, an “HR Generalist” position will be posted to support the workload.
Information provided by MCC
