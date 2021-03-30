OFFERS
Mohave County Superior Court to expand electronic filing

Electronic filing will soon be accepted in domestic and probate law matters by the Mohave County Superior Court. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 2:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Electronic filing will be available for subsequent filing in domestic relations, probate and guardianship/conservatorship cases in the Mohave County Superior Court beginning on Monday, April 5.

The state last year ramped up eFiling efforts in response to the COVID pandemic to reduce in-person traffic at courthouses across the state, the court wrote in a news release. “The Mohave County Superior Court looks forward to continuing to serve the public in an efficient manner by providing the eFiling service to court customers,” the court wrote.

For information on the eFiling system and to register and train for its use, visit https://bit.ly/3u1coCe. To visit the eFiling portal offered by the state and to eFile documents into a case, visit https://efile.azcourts.gov/.

Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court

