Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another elderly Mohave County resident has fallen victim to complications of COVID-19. The death, and another 28 new cases in the county, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, March 30.

The deceased is an adult in the 80-89 age range from the Lake Havasu City medical service area. The death raised the toll in the county to 593 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.

Of the 28 new cases, 11 were recorded in the Kingman service area, one of four medical service areas in the county. The new local cases included four in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to the virus. There were two new cases ages 70-79, and one each age 60-69 and 80-89. There were also two cases each in the 0-10 and 30-39 age groups, and one each age 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59.

Elsewhere in the county, nine new cases were recorded in the Bullhead City service area, seven were logged in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one was reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. It then plateaued at about 200 cases per week.

There have been 84 new cases and two deaths reported between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Tuesday, and 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25. There were 212 cases and 11 deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 175 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 143, Fort Mohave with 47, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,870 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,889 for Bullhead City, 4,431 for Kingman, 1,614 for Fort Mohave, 1,093 for Golden Valley, 747 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,266 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,894 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,122 cases in the county. The county counts 593 deaths, while the state reports 687. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, March 30 there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 487 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (21/521) on Tuesday, March 23; 3% (14/552) on Wednesday, March 24; 7% (38/531) on Thursday, March 25; 2% 14/604 on Friday, March 26; 2% (8/365) on Saturday, March 27; 4% (12/339) on Sunday, March 28; and 8% (18/220) on Monday, March 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 173,903 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 31, AZDHS was reporting 26 new deaths and 733 new cases from 25,269 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. Nearly 842,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,941 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 30.4 million confirmed cases and 551,118 deaths the morning of Wednesday, March 31. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,807,094 deaths from more than 128 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, March 31.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.