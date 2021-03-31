OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 31
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps roundup: Kingman batters Yuma Catholic 25-1 in high school softball

Kingman shortstop Maddy Chamberlain, surrounded by her teammates, jumps on home plate after hitting a three-run homer in a 25-1 win over Yuma Catholic on Tuesday, March 30. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Kingman shortstop Maddy Chamberlain, surrounded by her teammates, jumps on home plate after hitting a three-run homer in a 25-1 win over Yuma Catholic on Tuesday, March 30. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 31, 2021 11:13 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman scored seemingly at will, hammering visiting Yuma Catholic 25-1 in a high school softball game shortened to 3 1/2 innings by the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Senior right-hander Lilianna Valdivia handcuffed Yuma, throwing a two-hitter while fanning eight.

She got plenty of run support.

Kingman batted around the order in every inning, amassed 15 hits, drew seven walks and capitalized on nine Shamrock errors.

Junior shortstop Maddy Chamberlain drove in four runs and scored four more with three hits, including a book-rule double and a towering three-run homer to left. She now has three doubles and two homers in four games.

Kingman improved to 4-0 with the win, while Yuma Catholic remains winless at 0-5. The Lady Bulldogs will put their unbeaten record on the line against Parker at home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

For a longer story, see Friday’s Kingman Miner.

Softball

River Valley 16, Kingman Academy 0

MOHAVE VALLEY – Pitcher Chloe Spitzer threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters as River Valley battered visiting Kingman Academy 16-0 in a high school softball game shortened to 4 ½ innings due to the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Kingman Academy senior infielder Kiley Holloway singled to break up Spitzer’s no-hit bid.

The Lady Tigers fell to 1-3 with the loss, while River Valley remains unbeaten at 6-0.

Kingman Academy hosts Heritage Academy Laveen (1-1) for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Baseball

Yuma Catholic 11, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – A single by junior Cam Haller spoiled a no-hitter for Yuma Catholic pitcher Austin Priest, as the Shamrocks rocked Kingman 11-0 in a five-inning high school baseball game shortened by the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Yuma had 10 hits, including three doubles and a homer, to improve to 6-0 on the season. Kingman slipped to 2-4, and travels to Yuma for a rematch at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 2.

River Valley 12, Kingman Academy 7

MOHAVE VALLEY – River Valley beat Kingman Academy 12-7 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, March 30.

Kingman Academy fell to 1-3 with the loss, while River Valley improved to 5-2.

Kingman Academy hosts Heritage Academy Laveen (3-1) for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 5, Estrella Foothills 4

GOODYEAR – Lee Williams escaped Estrella Foothills High School with a narrow 5-4 win in a girls tennis match on Tuesday, March 30.

The Lady Volunteers won just three of seven contested matches but benefitted from a pair of forfeits to stay undefeated at 6-0.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were freshman Madison Briscoe (6-0, 6-0) and junior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-0). The pair teamed for an 8-6 win in doubles play. Winning by forfeit for the Lady Vols were sophomore Grace Otero, and the doubles tandem of Otero and freshman Tatum Taylor.

Lee Williams travels to play the Hawks at Buckeye Union High School (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Sedona Red Rock 9, Kingman 0

SEDONA – The Kingman High School girls tennis team lost 9-0 at Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday, March 30.

The Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and host Page (0-3) at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prep Roundup: KAOL softball, baseball squads get 1st wins
Prep roundup: Kingman girls lose 66-37 to Yuma Catholic
Preps roundup: Lee Williams baseball team splits a pair at Bradshaw Mountain
Prep roundup: Lee Williams wrestlers pin Yuma
Preps roundup: Kingman mauls Tigers 17-7 in baseball
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State