Preps roundup: Kingman batters Yuma Catholic 25-1 in high school softball

KINGMAN – Kingman scored seemingly at will, hammering visiting Yuma Catholic 25-1 in a high school softball game shortened to 3 1/2 innings by the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Senior right-hander Lilianna Valdivia handcuffed Yuma, throwing a two-hitter while fanning eight.

She got plenty of run support.

Kingman batted around the order in every inning, amassed 15 hits, drew seven walks and capitalized on nine Shamrock errors.

Junior shortstop Maddy Chamberlain drove in four runs and scored four more with three hits, including a book-rule double and a towering three-run homer to left. She now has three doubles and two homers in four games.

Kingman improved to 4-0 with the win, while Yuma Catholic remains winless at 0-5. The Lady Bulldogs will put their unbeaten record on the line against Parker at home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

For a longer story, see Friday’s Kingman Miner.

Softball

River Valley 16, Kingman Academy 0

MOHAVE VALLEY – Pitcher Chloe Spitzer threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters as River Valley battered visiting Kingman Academy 16-0 in a high school softball game shortened to 4 ½ innings due to the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Kingman Academy senior infielder Kiley Holloway singled to break up Spitzer’s no-hit bid.

The Lady Tigers fell to 1-3 with the loss, while River Valley remains unbeaten at 6-0.

Kingman Academy hosts Heritage Academy Laveen (1-1) for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Baseball

Yuma Catholic 11, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – A single by junior Cam Haller spoiled a no-hitter for Yuma Catholic pitcher Austin Priest, as the Shamrocks rocked Kingman 11-0 in a five-inning high school baseball game shortened by the mercy rule on Tuesday, March 30.

Yuma had 10 hits, including three doubles and a homer, to improve to 6-0 on the season. Kingman slipped to 2-4, and travels to Yuma for a rematch at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 2.

River Valley 12, Kingman Academy 7

MOHAVE VALLEY – River Valley beat Kingman Academy 12-7 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, March 30.

Kingman Academy fell to 1-3 with the loss, while River Valley improved to 5-2.

Kingman Academy hosts Heritage Academy Laveen (3-1) for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 5, Estrella Foothills 4

GOODYEAR – Lee Williams escaped Estrella Foothills High School with a narrow 5-4 win in a girls tennis match on Tuesday, March 30.

The Lady Volunteers won just three of seven contested matches but benefitted from a pair of forfeits to stay undefeated at 6-0.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were freshman Madison Briscoe (6-0, 6-0) and junior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-0). The pair teamed for an 8-6 win in doubles play. Winning by forfeit for the Lady Vols were sophomore Grace Otero, and the doubles tandem of Otero and freshman Tatum Taylor.

Lee Williams travels to play the Hawks at Buckeye Union High School (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Sedona Red Rock 9, Kingman 0

SEDONA – The Kingman High School girls tennis team lost 9-0 at Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday, March 30.

The Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and host Page (0-3) at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1.