OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 31
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reward offered in homicide of 19-year-old Needles man

Originally Published: March 31, 2021 1:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the homicide of Anthony Maracle, 19, of Needles, California.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Maracle was found deceased near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley on Friday, March 26.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that it received a report of a deceased male subject at approximately 7:42 a.m. The reporting party advised they were walking their dog and discovered the body near the roadway.

Deputies secured the scene and the Detective Division took over the investigation. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Coughlin at MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-011191. The citizen can remain anonymous.

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
Mohave Silent Witness offers reward for 2001 unsolved homicide in Dolan Springs
Reward offered for Kingman arson arrests
Reward offered for information on unknown deceased female
Body wrapped in plastic found in Bullhead City
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State