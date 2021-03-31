Reward offered in homicide of 19-year-old Needles man

KINGMAN – Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the homicide of Anthony Maracle, 19, of Needles, California.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Maracle was found deceased near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley on Friday, March 26.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that it received a report of a deceased male subject at approximately 7:42 a.m. The reporting party advised they were walking their dog and discovered the body near the roadway.

Deputies secured the scene and the Detective Division took over the investigation. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Coughlin at MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-011191. The citizen can remain anonymous.

Information provided by MCSO