Bashas’ donut contest open through May 17

KINGMAN – Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest, in which children and adults submit new flavors for the chance to win $500 in prizes, is accepting submissions through May 17.

Bashas’ wrote in a news release that “because we have all been dreaming of traveling again,” this year’s contest features the theme of inspirational global flavors.

Entrants can submit their favorite global donut flavor. Kids ages 8-17 and adults 18 and older will need to share a 100-word description of their best global donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients and a description.

Each winner, one child and one adult, will receive $500 worth of prizes.

The winning donuts will be available for purchase in Bashas’ donut cases during June.

Celebrity judges will select 10 finalists by May 24, with two winners chosen by June 1, just a few days before National Donut Day on June 4.

To enter, go to https://www.bashas.com/donut-flavor-craze/.

Information provided by Bashas’