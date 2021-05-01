OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bashas’ donut contest open through May 17

Bashas’ is seeking entries for its annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest. (Photo courtesy of Bashas’)

Bashas’ is seeking entries for its annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest. (Photo courtesy of Bashas’)

Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest, in which children and adults submit new flavors for the chance to win $500 in prizes, is accepting submissions through May 17.

Bashas’ wrote in a news release that “because we have all been dreaming of traveling again,” this year’s contest features the theme of inspirational global flavors.

Entrants can submit their favorite global donut flavor. Kids ages 8-17 and adults 18 and older will need to share a 100-word description of their best global donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients and a description.

Each winner, one child and one adult, will receive $500 worth of prizes.

The winning donuts will be available for purchase in Bashas’ donut cases during June.

Celebrity judges will select 10 finalists by May 24, with two winners chosen by June 1, just a few days before National Donut Day on June 4.

To enter, go to https://www.bashas.com/donut-flavor-craze/.

Information provided by Bashas’

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bashas’ donut contest has arrived to highlight Arizona
Bashas' flavor craze returns
Bashas’ announces its annual donut craze winners
Bashas’ winning donut flavors are in; creamy horchata, Italian panini
Amateurs, professionals invited to enter ADOT magazine photography contest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State