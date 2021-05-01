Bulldogs go out with a bang, beat Parker 6-4

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team fell short of its goal of making the state Class 3A playoffs, but they ended their season on a positive note with a 6-4 win over visiting Parker on Friday, April 30.

Kingman (6-9) came from behind to post the win, battling back from a 4-1 deficit.

The Bulldogs struck first with a single run in the first inning, but the Broncs answered with a four-run second inning.

Kingman narrowed the gap to 4-2 by pushing across a run in the third frame, then pulled ahead by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then they gave the ball to senior relief pitcher David Lopez, who set the Broncs down with barely a whimper in the final three innings, yielding just two hits while striking out eight batters.

Bulldog senior Coleton Padilla pitched the first four frames and yielded just one earned run to post the win.

Lopez and Padilla also led Kingman at the plate.

Padilla had a double and single, while Lopez singled twice and walked.

Junior Cam Haller had a double and two RBIs, while junior Zach McCray walked three times and scored three runs.

It was the Bulldogs second win of the week over Parker, and the first one came easy.

Kingman exploded for 20 hits and 20 runs, burying the host Broncs 20-1 on Tuesday, April 27.

The Bulldogs built a 10-3 lead through four innings, then put the mercy rule into effect by plating 10 more runs in the top of the fifth.

Freshman Caleb McCray led Kingman at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs. Padilla also went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Ocampo had three hits in four trips to the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two. Senior Daniel Oliver and freshman Keygun Field added two hits apiece, while senior Eddie Tevita drove in two runs.

Senior right-hander Zach McCray went the distance to pick up the win, allowing just four hits and no earned runs while striking out seven.

Kingman played solidly on defense with just one error, and stole seven bases, including two each by Ocampo and Padilla.