OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bulldogs go out with a bang, beat Parker 6-4

Kingman’s Zach McCray slides safely into second with a stolen base on Friday, April 30. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Kingman’s Zach McCray slides safely into second with a stolen base on Friday, April 30. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team fell short of its goal of making the state Class 3A playoffs, but they ended their season on a positive note with a 6-4 win over visiting Parker on Friday, April 30.

Kingman (6-9) came from behind to post the win, battling back from a 4-1 deficit.

The Bulldogs struck first with a single run in the first inning, but the Broncs answered with a four-run second inning.

Kingman narrowed the gap to 4-2 by pushing across a run in the third frame, then pulled ahead by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then they gave the ball to senior relief pitcher David Lopez, who set the Broncs down with barely a whimper in the final three innings, yielding just two hits while striking out eight batters.

Bulldog senior Coleton Padilla pitched the first four frames and yielded just one earned run to post the win.

Lopez and Padilla also led Kingman at the plate.

Padilla had a double and single, while Lopez singled twice and walked.

Junior Cam Haller had a double and two RBIs, while junior Zach McCray walked three times and scored three runs.

It was the Bulldogs second win of the week over Parker, and the first one came easy.

Kingman exploded for 20 hits and 20 runs, burying the host Broncs 20-1 on Tuesday, April 27.

The Bulldogs built a 10-3 lead through four innings, then put the mercy rule into effect by plating 10 more runs in the top of the fifth.

Freshman Caleb McCray led Kingman at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs. Padilla also went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Ocampo had three hits in four trips to the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two. Senior Daniel Oliver and freshman Keygun Field added two hits apiece, while senior Eddie Tevita drove in two runs.

Senior right-hander Zach McCray went the distance to pick up the win, allowing just four hits and no earned runs while striking out seven.

Kingman played solidly on defense with just one error, and stole seven bases, including two each by Ocampo and Padilla.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Chino Valley chains Bulldogs 5-3
Preps Roundup: Lee Williams sweeps doubleheader in Prescott to solidify playoff chances
Preps roundup: Diem fires 4-hitter to lead Lee Williams over Mohave
Kingman pulverizes Parker 14-0
Preps roundup: Lee Williams beats Coconino 6-3 in baseball action
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State