Community View | Thanks for the memories, Kingman

We moved to Kingman 36 years ago intending to stay just one year.

Instead, we chose to stay. We chose to work, live and raise our children here in Kingman. We chose Kingman and I’m grateful we did.

It always bothers me when people put Kingman down or make nasty comments about this town. In the 36 years we have lived here I have worked with, served with, and volunteered with some of the most compassionate, caring, intelligent, hard-working, supportive and amazing people.

There is definitely a feeling of community here in Kingman and I have seen time and time again members of our community selflessly coming together to meet the needs of an individual, a family or group of people.

There are countless numbers of individuals in Kingman who give thousands of hours of service on a continual basis to those in our community. They willingly give goods, services and a great deal of time.

My children all grew up here and went through the public school system. They received a great education and were prepared to be successful in college, all of them obtaining college degrees. They had some incredible teachers. They also had great coaches, band directors, scout leaders, club sponsors, church leaders and friends. Helping us raise our kids was a community of caring individuals that truly made a difference. Thank you.

Besides the people here, I love the Hualapais, the easy pace, the weather (well, maybe not the wind), the gorgeous blue sky and the breathtaking sunsets. It may not be perfect, but I am grateful we chose Kingman.



As Brian and I prepare to move from Kingman to be closer to and more accessible to our children and grandchildren, I wish to say thank you for all of those wonderful people I have met through the hospital, the library, the agencies connected with foster care, the schools, scouting, our church, fellow room moms, team moms, and more. It has been an honor serving with you and getting to know you. I am grateful we came all those many years ago, grateful for all the wonderful people here, and grateful for all of the treasured memories I take with me.

(Carol Turney is a resident of Kingman.)