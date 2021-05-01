COVID claims 4 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more Mohave County residents, the county Department of Public Health reported Friday, April 30.

The deaths, along with 39 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, were logged in the two-day span between noon on Wednesday, April 28 and noon on Friday. It raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 620.

The newly deceased include a resident in the 50-59 age bracket from the Kingman medical service area, and three adult patients from the Bullhead City service area – one each ages 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89.

Of the 39 new cases, 12 were recorded in the Kingman service area. There were three cases ages 20-29, two each ages 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69; and one age 70-79.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 20. Seven were logged in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The number of cases and deaths had been declining in the county, but over the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, April 28 the number of new cases rose to 144, after plateauing at about 100 per week.

That compares to 110 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths reported in the seven days between Thursday, April 15 and Thursday, April 22. There were 101 cases and six deaths between Thursday, April 8 and Thursday, April 15; and 101 cases and two deaths in the seven-day period between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Thursday, April 8.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 185 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman with 150, Lake Havasu City with 149, Fort Mohave with 51, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,001 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,049 for Bullhead City, 4,554 for Kingman, 1,669 for Fort Mohave, 1,115 for Golden Valley, 778 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 144 cases in Topock, 54 in Meadview, 47 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,873 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,437 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,678 cases in the county. The county counts 620 deaths, while the state reports 715. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, April 30 there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 365 new tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (34/487) on Friday, April 23; 7% (20/293) on Sunday, April 25; 13% (27/216) on Monday, April 26; 3% (13/459) on Tuesday, April 27; 4% (17/401) on Wednesday, April 28; and 5% (22/437) on Thursday, April 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 186,258 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, May 1, AZDHS was reporting 14 new deaths and 1,074 new cases from 22,211 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 864,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,338 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 32.3 million confirmed cases and 576,239 deaths the morning of Saturday, May 1. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,182,804 deaths from more than 150 million confirmed cases on Saturday, May 1.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.