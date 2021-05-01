OFFERS
Festival of the Arts: After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, Kingman Festival of the Arts will return this year at 2 locations

The 2021 Kingman Festival of the Arts is slated for Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photos)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:55 p.m.

The 2021 Kingman Festival of the Arts will be held in Metcalfe and Locomotive parks in downtown Kingman.

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Kingman Festival of the Arts will return in 2021, and for the first time in two locations, after a hiatus in 2020 brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do this every year, going on for 25-plus years,” said Linda Owens of Route 66 Rotary. “Of course we were disappointed (with the cancellation) because it’s a fundraiser Route 66 Rotary does for the community and the monies go toward reading programs for children. We support international clean water projects, we support the eradication of polio. So the monies go to all those different things.”

The Kingman Festival of the Arts is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at expanded locations. In the past, the event has been held at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

The 43rd festival, also known as the Mother’s Day Festival, will see a slight change this year. While Metcalfe Park will still host this year’s event, Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale St. has been brought into the fold as well.

“It’s become such a large event that we’ve expanded to both parks,” Owens said.

Handmade items and artists will be located at Metcalfe Park, while vendors who are reselling items will be placed at Locomotive Park. Food vendors will line Beale Street.

“Well last year a lot of vendors were struggling because of the COVID shutdown,” Owens said. “They invested a lot of money to do events in 2020; some had to close up their businesses because of it. So this year we advertised it and we are just getting flooded with phone calls. We have lots of vendors coming.”

This year’s event will feature more than 75 vendors selling handcrafted jewelry, home décor, garden supplies and decorations, steel and metal work, artwork and much more.

“We’ll have a lot of handcrafted items, we’ll have a lot of artwork,” Owens said.

Attendees are encouraged to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing. Sanitization stations will be paired with food vendors, and handwashing stations will be erected at both parks.

“Please come and support the local community through Route 66 Rotary’s fundraising event,” Owens said. “Monies go back to reading programs and dictionary programs for the children in this community. And also, it’s been a tradition here for 20-some years. It’s good to see everybody out and enjoying the nice weather and our parks, and supporting local fundraising organization. It’s going to be a nice event.”

