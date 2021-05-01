OFFERS
Kingman pulverizes Parker 14-0

Kingman pitcher Lilianna Valdivia delivers against Parker. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls softball team put an exclamation on their season with a 14-0 win over visiting Parker on Friday.

Kingman scored early and often to put away the Lady Broncs. The Lady Bulldogs scored 193 runs in the regular season, averaging 15 runs per game.

Senior right-handed pitcher Lilianna Valdivia pitched the shutout, improving to 10-1 on the season with an ERA under 2.0.

Junior Maddy Chamberlain helped spark the offense. She slugged her fifth home run of the season down the left-field line to give the Lady Bulldogs an 11-0 lead, and is hitting over .500.

It marked the end of a stellar regular season in which the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 12-1 record. They’re ranked 14th in the state in Class 3A, and have won five straight games heading into the playoffs.

The opening round of the state softball playoffs in Class 3A begins on Saturday, May 8 at the home fields of the higher-seeded team, which means Kingman will play an away game. Final playoff pairings in the 16-team field will be set early next week.

It was the Lady Bulldogs second win of the week over Parker.

On Tuesday, April 27 at Parker, Valdivia threw a six-hitter and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 19-4 win.

Kingman hitters hammered Parker pitching, amassing 18 hits in the five inning game, including seven doubles.

Sophomore Amber Lopez was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored for winners. She had two doubles and two singles.

Senior Allie Cazarez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while juniors Ashley Hartman and Maddy Chamberlain, freshmen Brooke Carter and Marisela Abrego, and Valdivia had two hits apiece.

Senior Tiasha Posey added a hit and three RBIs, and each Kingman starter hit safely.

Parker slipped to 5-12 on the season with the losses.

