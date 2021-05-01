OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center earns ‘A’ safety grade

Kingman Regional Medical Center has earned a fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 1, 2021 6:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the Leapfrog Group announced April 29.

The distinction is KRMC’s fifth in a row, recognizing efforts in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. It assigns letter grades (A-F) twice a year to all general hospitals in the U.S. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients.

“As a hospital, it is our responsibility to make sure patients are safe in our care. We are proud of our safety rating but never complacent.” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO. “KRMC will always continue the work it takes to improve our processes for patient safety.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but KRMC shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, Leapfrog uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 acute-care hospitals twice a year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see KRMC’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

