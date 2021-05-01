OFFERS
Law Day observance Monday

National Law Day will be observed on the lawn of the new Mohave County Superior Courthouse on Monday, May 3. (Miner file photo)

National Law Day will be observed on the lawn of the new Mohave County Superior Courthouse on Monday, May 3. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 1, 2021 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – In honor of National Law Day, the Mohave County Courts will host a public event on the front lawn of the new Superior Courthouse at 415 Spring St. in Kingman. The observance is slated for noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

The event includes a keynote address by Judge Megan McCoy on “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” which celebrates the role of law in American society. “Other judges and court staff will also be sharing live demonstrations of the court’s website tools and online forms, and the court’s new virtual assistant And,” the county wrote in a news release. “Also planned is a video tour of the new courthouse and state-of-the-art technology that is currently being used to enhance the delivery of justice.”

Information provided by Mohave County

