Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 02
Pavement preservation projects to start in Kingman in May

The city wrote in a news release that fog coating, striping and different roadway seals will be applied during different phases throughout the two-month period. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

The city wrote in a news release that fog coating, striping and different roadway seals will be applied during different phases throughout the two-month period. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will conduct pavement preservation projects throughout the city from early May through June.

The city wrote in a news release that fog coating, striping and different roadway seals will be applied during different phases throughout the two-month period. Roads to receive attention include Airway Avenue, Stockton Hill Road, Harrison Street, Fort Beale Drive and more.

Specific dates for the work will be provided by the city at a later time as schedules are finalized.

“The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones and maintenance vehicles, and encourages the importance of maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and at all times when operating a motor vehicle,” the city wrote.

Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

