Pavement preservation projects to start in Kingman in May
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will conduct pavement preservation projects throughout the city from early May through June.
The city wrote in a news release that fog coating, striping and different roadway seals will be applied during different phases throughout the two-month period. Roads to receive attention include Airway Avenue, Stockton Hill Road, Harrison Street, Fort Beale Drive and more.
Specific dates for the work will be provided by the city at a later time as schedules are finalized.
“The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones and maintenance vehicles, and encourages the importance of maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and at all times when operating a motor vehicle,” the city wrote.
Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Kingman men reportedly admit involvement in drive-by shooting
- Emergency Declaration issued for Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Wind, rain and fire danger in Kingman weather forecast
- Obituary
- Flag Fire: Wind-aided wildfire in Haulapais scorches 1,400 acres as 275 firefighters battle blaze
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Obituary
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: