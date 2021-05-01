OFFERS
River Medical issues wildfire tips for Mohave County

Originally Published: May 1, 2021 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – River Medical is reminding residents of Kingman and Mohave County of ways to stay safe during the wildfire season, one of which is to remain prepared for evacuations.

“Wildfires often begin unnoticed and can spread quickly, igniting brush, trees and homes,” River Medical wrote in a news release. “It’s important to know how to evacuate and what to bring with you, so reduce your risk by preparing before a wildfire strikes.”

River Medical recommends residents stay tuned to the radio and television so they can receive evacuation information and follow directions from local authorities. River Medical’s Brad Shelton has some tips for how people can protect themselves, their families, homes and properties.

Five Ps of Immediate Evacuation

The five Ps are people and pets (and other livestock); papers (important documents); prescriptions (medications, eyeglasses, hearing aids, etc.); pictures (and irreplaceable mementos); and personal computers (information on hard drives and disks).

If there is fire in the area, Shelton says valuables, important documents, medications and other personal items should be collected in one place to be ready for evacuation. People should determine what items will fit in their vehicles prior to evacuation, and make priorities by determining what is replaceable and what is not.

Disaster supply kits should also be maintained. Those kits should include a first-aid kit, emergency tools, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, car keys, credit cards, water, non-perishable food, and blankets or sleeping bags.

People should also consider covers for windows and skylights to decrease flammability, and make sure the needs of children and elderly or disabled family members are met.

A meeting location should be established as part of a practiced family evacuation plan, and people should determine from where they will receive their fire updates.

When fire is nearby, Shelton urges that residents pay close attention to evacuation and pre-evacuation procedures. Vehicles should be parked facing outward, and valuables should be placed inside vehicles. Car keys should be kept where they can be quickly found.

Those in the area of fire should also dress appropriately by wearing sturdy shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, gloves and a mask. Pets should be secured in one room or area in preparation for transport in the event of evacuation.

Flammable furniture, including outdoor furniture, should be placed at the center of one’s home, according to Shelton. Electricity, and a few lights, should be left on, and shutters, blinds and heavy drapes should be closed. Lightweight drapes and curtains should be removed.

Fireplace dampers and screens should be closed, as should all interior and exterior doors. Those doors should remain unlocked.

“Place a note attached to the front door stating the names of all evacuees, the time and date of your evacuation, your destination and your contact information,” Shelton continued. “Connect a garden hose to a faucet and leave buckets full of water around your house.”

Also, a ladder should be placed outside for roof access.

“These measures should ensure preparedness in case of a wildfire emergency,” the release continued.

For additional information and instruction visit https://www.ready.gov/.

Information provided by River Medical

