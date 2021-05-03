OFFERS
Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks

Arizona is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 new cases reported on Saturday, May 1. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ and Gov. Doug Ducey are pictured. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 3, 2021 9:06 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Saturday reported 1,047 additional confirmed daily cases, the largest single-day increase in three weeks, amid a rising trend in new cases and a slowing in additional deaths.

The additional cases and 14 additional deaths reported Saturday on the state's coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona's pandemic's totals to 863,571 cases and 17,388 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in recent days have hovered above 600, with 635 as of Friday, after ranging between 500 and 600 during most of April, according to the dashboard. The numbers remain well below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 624 on April 15 to 736 on Thursday, while the state's rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 16.2 to 12.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The total number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people were not tested early in the pandemic and because people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

